Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

TRZBF stock remained flat at $$3.39 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

