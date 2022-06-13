Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 37.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:TRZ traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.98. 114,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.56.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

