Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

TRZ traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 114,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The stock has a market cap of C$150.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

