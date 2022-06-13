Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.
TRZ traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 114,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.90. The stock has a market cap of C$150.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.
Transat A.T. Company Profile (Get Rating)
