Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCI stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.72 million, a P/E ratio of 268.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

