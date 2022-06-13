TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.93

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.93 and last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 11777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Cowen dropped their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

