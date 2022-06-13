Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.78

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $29,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

