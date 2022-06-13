TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TANNL stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

