Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the May 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of TRMR opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $795.35 million and a P/E ratio of 22.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

