Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.57

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 229135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.37.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$57.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

