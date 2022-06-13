Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.31

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 15029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 154,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.