Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.18

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.18 and last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 65105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCN. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$175.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.