Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Down 46.0% in May

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on TMQ. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 2,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,921. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.90.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

