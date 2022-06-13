Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.58. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

