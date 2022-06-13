Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.04

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 41093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMQ. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a market cap of C$151.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

