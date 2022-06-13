Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.69

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.69 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 7536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

