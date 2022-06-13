Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.67

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 2629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

