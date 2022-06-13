Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.67

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 2629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
