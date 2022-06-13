Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.05

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 137005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.