Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.05

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 137005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.