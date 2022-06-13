TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 38901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$36.99 million and a PE ratio of 165.00.

Get TriStar Gold alerts:

TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.