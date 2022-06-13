TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 38901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$36.99 million and a PE ratio of 165.00.
TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
Featured Stories
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.