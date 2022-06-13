Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.29

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

