Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.29

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67.
About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
