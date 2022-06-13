Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.29

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

