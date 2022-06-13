Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.34

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 6563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

