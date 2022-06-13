Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.34

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 6563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $856.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,295,000 after buying an additional 64,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

