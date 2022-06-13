trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.53

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 28575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

TRVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Get trivago alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $591.80 million, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.