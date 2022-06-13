trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.53

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 28575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
TRVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $591.80 million, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.64.
trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
