TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 123000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68.

In related news, Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 430,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 760,500 shares in the company, valued at C$98,865.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

