TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.06

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 2903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBI. Sidoti began coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The company has a market cap of $638.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 66.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

