Truist Financial Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $58.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSE:NOG traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.82. 25,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,463. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.