TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 41.9% in May

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 231,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, CEO David P. Southwell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,569 shares in the company, valued at $615,932.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $3.10 on Monday. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 510.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

