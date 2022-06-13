Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 748.8 days.
Shares of TSUSF stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. Tsuruha has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $131.00.
Tsuruha Company Profile (Get Rating)
