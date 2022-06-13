Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACW) Short Interest Update

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 1,492.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 363,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 340,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TCACW opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.30.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.