Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 42,901 shares.The stock last traded at $46.61 and had previously closed at $47.30.

TCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tucows in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $500.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tucows by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tucows by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tucows by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tucows by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tucows by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

