Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 28977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$290.44 million and a PE ratio of -21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It holds 100% interest in the Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

