Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Increased to GBX 95 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.79) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 75 ($0.94) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 75.33 ($0.94).

TLW opened at GBX 54.14 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £778.46 million and a P/E ratio of -11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.96. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.83).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

