Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 95 at Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TLW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.79) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 75 ($0.94) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 75.33 ($0.94).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TLW stock opened at GBX 54.14 ($0.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £778.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.