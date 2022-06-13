Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,012,362 shares.The stock last traded at $74.25 and had previously closed at $74.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

