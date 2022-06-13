Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,012,362 shares.The stock last traded at $74.25 and had previously closed at $74.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPTX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

