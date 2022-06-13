TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.60

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 48911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

TSP has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.23.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 247,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

