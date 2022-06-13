Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $84.76

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.76 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 10825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Get Twilio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.68.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.