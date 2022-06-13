Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $84.76

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.76 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 10825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.68.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
