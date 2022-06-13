Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 1.3% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.12. 45,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,017,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $616,249. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 70.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,473 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

