Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.71

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 277484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $85,523.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,026.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 717,275 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after buying an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

