U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.45

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.45 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 115755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.