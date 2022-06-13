U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS USEI opened at 0.00 on Monday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

