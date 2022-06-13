UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €43.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Covestro stock traded down €1.80 ($1.94) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €41.56 ($44.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €37.97 ($40.83) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($64.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.07 and a 200 day moving average of €48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

