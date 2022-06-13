UBS Group Begins Coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.89. 10,502,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,890,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $15,844,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.