UBS Group Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €70.07 ($75.34).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €2.24 ($2.41) during trading on Monday, hitting €49.63 ($53.37). 3,729,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €46.47 ($49.96) and a fifty-two week high of €69.52 ($74.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

