Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 511,166 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $12.59.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

