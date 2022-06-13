UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up to $76.05

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.05, but opened at $81.34. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $81.34, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

