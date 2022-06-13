UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up to $76.05

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.05, but opened at $81.34. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $81.34, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $572.29 million, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.88.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

