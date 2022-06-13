Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) CFO Scott M. Settersten Sells 32,532 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ULTA traded down $15.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $391.77. 1,013,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,534. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.53.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.