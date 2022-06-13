Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.60

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 15234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.05.
In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
