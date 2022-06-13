Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.60

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 15234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

