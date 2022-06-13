UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.92

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.92 and last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

